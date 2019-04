We've tracked down 30(!) hopefuls who were put through their paces with the Jambos over the last two decades. Here's what happened next...

1. Danny Amos Hirsute Israeli goalkeeper who failed to win a deal under Robbie Neilson in summer 2016. Has spent his entire career in Israel, currently with Maccabi Netanya jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Quincy Boogers Dutch midfielder who had a trial spell midway through a two-year stint with Dordrecht. Doesn't appear to have had a club since 2017. other Buy a Photo

3. Ali Crawford Midfielder who had a trial spell with Hearts after 12 years with Hamilton. Ended up joining Doncaster Rovers at the start of the 2018 season. other Buy a Photo

4. Vytautas Luksa Lithuanian midfielder taken on trial in 2009. Still playing with Atlantas in his homeland, he has had notable spells with Vilnius, Kaunas, Ekranas, Trakai and Zalgiris Vilnius. Has 27 caps. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more