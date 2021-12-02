How the Hearts played rated in the narrow 1-0 defeat at Celtic

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. GK - Craig Gordon - 7
Overcame a double-error early in the game to make a couple of strong saves to keep Hearts in the game.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. DR - Michael Smith - 7
Up against the Scottish Premiership's form player in Jota but did a decent defensive job. Opportunities to get forward were limited.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. DL - Stephen Kingsley - 6
Was a little fortunate twice in the first half as his positioning allowed Celtic to stay onside with balls over the top. Deliveries weren't as strong as they normally are, either.
Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group
4. DC - Craig Halkett - 8
Perhaps should've done better at the opener in covering the front post better, but then Kyogo looked to be offside. Made a number of crucial interventions otherwise and had a decent second-half chance.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group