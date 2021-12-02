John Souttar and Pater Haring have their head in hands after Hearts blow a second-half chance to equalise. Picture: SNS

How the Hearts played rated in the narrow 1-0 defeat at Celtic

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who featured in the Thursday evening match against Celtic.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:48 pm

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 7

Overcame a double-error early in the game to make a couple of strong saves to keep Hearts in the game.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. DR - Michael Smith - 7

Up against the Scottish Premiership's form player in Jota but did a decent defensive job. Opportunities to get forward were limited.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. DL - Stephen Kingsley - 6

Was a little fortunate twice in the first half as his positioning allowed Celtic to stay onside with balls over the top. Deliveries weren't as strong as they normally are, either.

Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

4. DC - Craig Halkett - 8

Perhaps should've done better at the opener in covering the front post better, but then Kyogo looked to be offside. Made a number of crucial interventions otherwise and had a decent second-half chance.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

