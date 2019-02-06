How the Hearts players rated after 0-0 home draw with Livingston

Ratings out of ten for every man in maroon after Craig Levein's side were held to a goalless draw by Livingston at Tynecastle.

Colin Doyle - 7

Made a strong save to deny Ryan Hardie's header in the only action he faced all night.

John Souttar - 7

Was a threat going forward in the early going as Livi gave him too much space. That avenue soon dried up, but he didn't put a foot wrong at the back.

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

His passing was a little too direct at times but he was solid enough defensively at the heart of the back three.

Christophe Berra - 6

Won his battles even when isolated on the left of the back three with Jake Mulraney pushing forward, but another who was often guilty of going long.

Michael Smith - 6

Didn't have much to do defensively against Ricki Lamie and was very quiet going forward.

Arnaud Djoum - 6

Arguably his poorest game of the year so far, the in-form midfielder was surprisingly quiet in the centre of the park.

Oliver Bozanic - 6

The Australian impressed during the first half where he did the dirty work in midfield and was composed on the ball. Was too sloppy after the break and hooked for Uche Ikpeazu.

Jake Mulraney - 6

Had a few bright moments, and his crossing seems to have improved, but made a couple of basic mental errors as well.

Olly Lee - 5

Didn't look comfortable as one of the two attacking midfielders playing off Naismith. His passing was wayward and even his set-pieces weren't up to their usual standards.

Sean Clare - 5

Subdued showing from a man who's been finding form of late. Another who didn't give enough assistance to Naismith.

Steven Naismith - 6

Unlucky to see an early header ruled out for offside and largely cut a frustrated figure at the head of the Hearts attack.

Subs

Uche Ikpeazu - 7 - Injected a bit of life into proceedings and helped Hearts establish themselves further up the park at a time where Livingston were getting on top of things.

Callumn Morrison - 6 - His sub saw a formation change with him going out to the right-wing, but he didn't have much of an impact.

Demetri Mitchell - 6 - On late for Mulraney