How the Hearts players rated after 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player after Craig Levein's side made it to the last eight of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable win at Tynecastle.

Colin Doyle - 6

Had nothing to do the entire match other than distribute the ball to defenders or launch it forward.

Michael Smith - 8

Had to bail Hearts out defensively on a couple of occasions and was a threat going forward.

John Souttar - 6

Executed a terrific through ball for Steven MacLean in the first half, though his passing was a bit sloppier than usual. Was almost caught out early.

Christophe Berra - 6

Headed Hearts in front in the 10th minute. Like Souttar, there were a couple of occasions where a better team might have made him pay at the back.

Demetri Mitchell - 9

Thrived against the Junior side. Scored the second goal with a low effort, with the aid of a deflection, before laying the third on a plate for MacLean. Not to be content, he then crossed the fourth for Aidan Keena.

Sean Clare - 7

Was proactive in his play as his direct running down the right caused problems for the opposing defence. Subbed at half-time.

Arnaud Djoum - 7

Asserted himself in the midfield area. He was a little wayward with his passing on occasion but it never looked like hurting Hearts.

Olly Lee - 7

Had a part to play in goals one and three, created another couple of opportunities and supported the attack well from the centre. Passing was off at times, though.

Steven Naismith - 6

Moved back out to the left of midfield with MacLean returning to the team and didn't have as much of an impact as he would've liked.

Steven MacLean - 6

Though he scored Hearts' third, and had another disallowed for offside, he conceded possession a little too often.

Uche Ikpeazu - 7

Threw his weight around effectively during the first half but got a little too frustrated after the break with some of the fouls committed on him.

Subs

Callum Morrison - 6 - A quiet afternoon after coming on for Clare at right midfield.

David Vanecek - 5 - Still looks short of sharpness with some heavy touches.

Aidan Keena - 8 - Scored Hearts' fourth of the afternoon after twisting and turning the defenders inside the box before firing home.