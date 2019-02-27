How the Hearts players rated against Celtic

Here are marks out of ten for each Hearts player who featured in the 2-1 defeat by Celtic.

Zdenek Zlamal: Excellent save to stop Scott Brown’s ferocious half-volley from outside the box at 0-0. Helpless for the first goal then made some important saves before the break to keep his team in the game. An assured display. 8

Marcus Godinho: Roused the home support with a strong early tackle on Kieran Tierney and produced an excellent first-half display. Moved to left-back after the break and stood firm. 8

John Souttar: Read the game well and made some vital interceptions. A strong presence at the back. 8

Christophe Berra: Showed his pace and strength to get back and make a crucial block on Scott Sinclair just before the break. A solid display from the captain. 8

Jamie Brandon: Handed his first start in 14 months at left-back. Left exposed for Celtic’s counter-attack opener. Sent off just before half-time for catching Jeremy Toljan with a flailing arm. 4

Peter Haring: Booked for a foul on Kristoffer Ajer. In the thick of it in the first half, and moved further forward when Bozanic came on for the second half. 8

Olly Lee: Tested Bain with a half-volley from distance and produced some excellent set-piece deliveries. Played his part in keeping his team competitive after the break. 8

Sean Clare: Saw a brilliant goalbound volley tipped behind by Scott Bain at 0-0. Moved to right-back after Brandon red card and stuck to his task impressively before letting Odsonne Edouard run off him for the winning goal. 7

Arnaud Djoum: Booked for foul on Nir Bitton in the first half. Showed good anticipation to win the penalty for the equaliser. Another strong display from the on-form midfielder. 8

Steven Naismith: Spurned a great chance to put Hearts ahead in 32 minutes after dispossesing Dedryck Boyata and getting himself clean through on goal. Booked for cynical foul on Brown, before going off injured at half-time. 5

Uche Ikpeazu: Ran himself into the ground and unsettled the Celtic defence. Given a standing ovation from the home support when replaced with ten minutes left. 8

Subs:

Olly Bozanic: On at half time, scored penalty and anchored midfield to impressive effect. 7

David Vanecek: Replaced Ikpeazu for last ten minutes. 5

Clevid Dikamona: On at left-back for last seven minutes. 5