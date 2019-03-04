How the Hearts players rated against Partick Thistle

Here are marks out of ten for each Hearts player who faced Partick Thistle.

Zdenek Zlamal: A spectator as his team controlled the first half. Helpless for Thistle’s goal. 5

Marcus Godinho: Didn’t get forward as much as he would have liked. Steady enough defensively. 6

Ben Garuccio: Lively first-half display. Got forward well and crossed for Berra’s goal. Pegged back for much of second half and lost Elliott for the goal. 6

Christophe Berra: Went close with an early chance then gave his side the lead with a brilliant looping header. Stood firm in second half. 6

John Souttar: Cruised through the first half untroubled. Had to work harder after the break, but generally defended well. 6

Olly Bozanic: At the heart of most of Hearts’ best play as they bossed first half. Took corner in build-up to opener. Unable to dictate so much in second half though. 6

Peter Haring: Kept things ticking over during Hearts’ dominant first half then had to scrap after the break as Thistle improved. 6

Sean Clare: Spurned a good chance at the end of the first half then smacked the bar with an angled strike after the break. 6

Arnaud Djoum: Set up Clare just before the break, shot just over in second half. Tidy display in first half but had to graft after break as Hearts lost momentum. 6

Steven MacLean: The veteran was an effective foil for Ikpeazu in the first half, linking play intelligently. Fell out of it after the break. 6

Uche Ikpeazu: A swashbuckling first-half display from the striker had supporters chanting his name with gusto. Headed against bar in second half. Worked tirelessly. 8

Subs:

Jake Mulraney: On for last ten minutes and had a couple of lively moments down the left. 5