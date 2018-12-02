How the Hearts players rated against Rangers

Here are marks out of ten for all the Hearts players who faced Rangers.

Zdenek Zlamal: Had nothing to do for half an hour. Denied Grezda at his near post in 34 minutes but then helpless to stop Rangers seizing the initiative. Made three good stops after the break to keep his team in contention, including the double-save in the lead-up to Arfield’s rash lunge on him which resulted in a red card. 7

Marcus Godinho: Got into a good position to provide the ball into the danger area for the opening goal. Gave the ball away cheaply on a couple of occasions but generally a solid display from the young Canadian before being replaced after 64 minutes. 6

Michael Smith: The right-back was moved into centre-back and didn’t look out of place. 6

Christophe Berra: The returning captain won four headers in the opening few minutes, much to the delight of the home support. Solid throughout and did well to last the 90 minutes in what was a frenetic fixture. 8

Demi Mitchell: A tough afternoon against Daniel Candeias but produced a couple of dangerous surges up the left flank in the second half. 6

Peter Haring: Typically strong and combative and kept Hearts competitive against a good Rangers side. 7

Olly Bozanic: An energetic start from the Aussie helped Hearts seize the initiative and he played a key role in his side’s goal. Less influential after the break. 6

Harry Cochrane: A tidy enough display from the teenager but was unable to properly impose himself. 6

Arnaud Djoum: The player who looked most likely to make something happen for Hearts. Went close with an early header and cleared one off the line just before Rangers’ equaliser. Not everything came off for him but worked tirelessly to help his team compete in a frenzied midfield battle. 7

Sean Clare: Probably his most encouraging Hearts display so far but still needs to show more to justify the excitement generated when he first signed in September. 6

Steven MacLean: Went close with an early header and had some neat link-up play but generally nullified by a strong Rangers defence. 6

Subs:

Clevid Dikamona: On for last quarter as Craig Levein went for extra physicality. Found it tough going. 4

Callumn Morrison: Brought some much-needed thrust to Hearts’ attacking play. 6

Olly Lee: Sent a powerful shot just over. 4