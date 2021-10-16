How the Hearts players rated at Ibrox as Robbie Neilson's men remain undefeated

Rangers remain one-point clear at the top of the table and Hearts remain undefeated after today’s top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts opened the scoring through an excellent John Lundstram strike. Steven Gerrard's men had the chances to put the game beyond the visitors, particularly from the profligate Alfredo Morelos, but Hearts rode their luck, remained resolute and got their rewards for an impressive second-half showing.

Craig Halkett was the hero of the hour, scoring from a corner in the 90th minute after a mistake from Allan McGregor.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 8 Got a hand to Lundstram's goal. Couldn't keep it out, but it was a great hit and he was partially unsighted. Make several other saves to keep Hearts in the game. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DC - John Souttar - 7 Looked a bit rusty in the first half but improved as the game went on. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CB - Craig Halkett - 8 Really poor pass almost cost Hearts a goal in the first half but otherwise he had a really strong game. Dominant at the back and netted the equaliser. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. DC - Stephen Kingsley - 8 Another member of the back three who really stood out. Solid defensively and increasingly got forward to offer support. Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group Photo Sales