How the Hearts players rated during 2-0 win over Motherwell

GK – Craig Gordon – 7

Made an excellent save from Justin Amaluzor right at the death. Had previously put hearts in mouths with a late fresh-air swipe.

RCB – Taylor Moore – 5

Ellis Simms celebrates with his team-mates after making it 2-0 to Hearts against Motherwell. Picture: SNS

The weakest performer in maroon. Struggled to deal with Kevin van Veen and a little too lax in possession at times. Considering he’s not played much recently, it was perhaps understandable.

CB – John Souttar – 6

A steady influence at the heart of the defence before being forced off at half-time through injury.

LCB – Stephen Kingsley – 8

The best of the back three. Was a driving force from deep, his use of the ball was routinely accurate and he was strong in defence.

RWB – Nathaniel Atkinson – 9

A very impressive showing from the Australian. A little hesitant at the start but grew into things, often proving to be an effective out-ball and routinely asking questions of the Motherwell defenders. Won the ball back in the build up to the second goal too.

CM – Cammy Devlin – 9

A terrific performance from Atkinson’s fellow countryman. Though a popular member of the squad, his attacking impact can sometimes be questioned – but not today. He played a huge part in both goals, including an assist for the opener, and his use of the ball was tremendous.

CM – Beni Baningime – 7

Probably a little bit of rustiness as he wasn’t quite as dominating as he can be, but still a fine showing on the day as he kept it calm and routinely found a team-mate.

LWB – Andy Halliday – 7

His crossing sometimes let him down, but another driving force from deep and executed a well-taken finish to open the scoring.

ARM – Liam Boyce – 8

Should have done much better when put through by Ellis Simms, especially as he had two players in support, though overall he linked excellently with the new striker, including a cross for the second.

FC – Ellis Simms – 9

What a signing he looks to be. Dangerous throughout the match. Was a goal threat and provided opportunities for others. Deservedly got himself on the scoresheet and the home side’s man of the match.

AML – Gary Mackay-Steven – 7

Had some frustrating points, particularly a weak second-half shot when left with a clear strike on the goalkeeper, but linked up well and caused problems.

Sub – Toby Sibbick – 7

Showed poise in the centre of the back three after replacing Souttar.

Sub – Ben Woodburn – 7

Brought additional creativity and energy off the bench. Looked sharp.

Sub – Peter Haring – 6

Picked up a booking for a foul on Van Veen right on the edge of the Hearts box. A necessary foul though.

Sub – Barrie McKay – 6

On late.

Sub – Alex Cochrane – 6

On very late.

