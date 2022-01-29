How the Hearts players rated during 2-0 win over Motherwell
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player during the 2-0 victory over Motherwell at Tynecastle Park which put Robbie Neilson’s side ten points clear in third place.
GK – Craig Gordon – 7
Made an excellent save from Justin Amaluzor right at the death. Had previously put hearts in mouths with a late fresh-air swipe.
RCB – Taylor Moore – 5
The weakest performer in maroon. Struggled to deal with Kevin van Veen and a little too lax in possession at times. Considering he’s not played much recently, it was perhaps understandable.
CB – John Souttar – 6
A steady influence at the heart of the defence before being forced off at half-time through injury.
LCB – Stephen Kingsley – 8
The best of the back three. Was a driving force from deep, his use of the ball was routinely accurate and he was strong in defence.
RWB – Nathaniel Atkinson – 9
A very impressive showing from the Australian. A little hesitant at the start but grew into things, often proving to be an effective out-ball and routinely asking questions of the Motherwell defenders. Won the ball back in the build up to the second goal too.
CM – Cammy Devlin – 9
A terrific performance from Atkinson’s fellow countryman. Though a popular member of the squad, his attacking impact can sometimes be questioned – but not today. He played a huge part in both goals, including an assist for the opener, and his use of the ball was tremendous.
CM – Beni Baningime – 7
Probably a little bit of rustiness as he wasn’t quite as dominating as he can be, but still a fine showing on the day as he kept it calm and routinely found a team-mate.
LWB – Andy Halliday – 7
His crossing sometimes let him down, but another driving force from deep and executed a well-taken finish to open the scoring.
ARM – Liam Boyce – 8
Should have done much better when put through by Ellis Simms, especially as he had two players in support, though overall he linked excellently with the new striker, including a cross for the second.
FC – Ellis Simms – 9
What a signing he looks to be. Dangerous throughout the match. Was a goal threat and provided opportunities for others. Deservedly got himself on the scoresheet and the home side’s man of the match.
AML – Gary Mackay-Steven – 7
Had some frustrating points, particularly a weak second-half shot when left with a clear strike on the goalkeeper, but linked up well and caused problems.
Sub – Toby Sibbick – 7
Showed poise in the centre of the back three after replacing Souttar.
Sub – Ben Woodburn – 7
Brought additional creativity and energy off the bench. Looked sharp.
Sub – Peter Haring – 6
Picked up a booking for a foul on Van Veen right on the edge of the Hearts box. A necessary foul though.
Sub – Barrie McKay – 6
On late.
Sub – Alex Cochrane – 6
On very late.