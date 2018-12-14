How the Hearts players rated from Friday's shocking defeat at Livingston

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player as Craig Levein's men went down to Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Zdenek Zlamal - 4

The goalkeeper made a string of saves to keep Hearts in the game in the first half but blotted his copybook by giving away the penalty and didn't cover himself in glory at the third either.

Michael Smith - 4

Most of Livingston's late goals came down his side as he pushed forward. Was quiet both at wing-back and full-back before then.

Clevid Dikamona - 5

The centre-back was forced from the game in the 24th minute after pulling up with a quad injury.

Christophe Berra - 4

Hearts' best defender until the roof fell in on the Jambos, but he shares the blame by being easily beaten for Livingston's second.

Ben Garuccio - 4

Didn't link with Demetri Mitchell as much as his manager would have liked. Was subbed off before things went from bad to downright embarrassing.

Callumn Morrison - 5

Had a bit of space in the early going but either wasn't found quickly enough or couldn't do enough when he was picked out. Fell out of the match when Cadden started man-marking him and hooked at the break.

Peter Haring - 4

Put himself about and won his share of physical battles in the centre, but then became part of a defence that conceded five goals in 14 minutes.

Oli Bozanic - 5

Won a few tackles and was a relative threat with his ability to ping a ball into the penalty box but couldn't do much to alter the result.

Arnaud Djoum - 4

Struggled with the pace of the game in the first half. Rediscovered his poise in the second but his red card, for two bookable offences, saw the visiting side completely fall apart.

Demetri Mitchell - 4

Very unlucky to see an early effort come back off the inside of the post. Unfortunately that was the highlight of his night. Had a couple of bright moments in the second period but didn't do enough.

Steven MacLean - 7

Hearts' best player by some distance. Against Livingston's heralded centre-back trio it should have been a mismatch, but the veteran striker gave as good as he got. Didn't deserve the result served up by the rest of his team-mates.

Subs

Aaron Hughes - 3

On early for Dikamona and was at fault for at least three of Livingston's goals.

Sean Clare - 4

Missed a great chance at the start of the second half and was sloppy in possession.

Olly Lee - 4

Couldn't do anything to stop the bleeding.