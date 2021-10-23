How the Hearts players rated in 1-1 draw against Dundee
Marks out of ten for the Hearts players involved in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee.
Craig Gordon: Made a good save from Cillian Sheridan and could do nothing about goal. 7
John Souttar: Scored a really good goal and was so assured with the ball at his feet. 8
Craig Halkett: Picked up an early booking and wasn’t quite as assured as his counterparts. 6
Stephen Kingsley: Like Souttar, really classy on the ball and looks at home on the left of a back three. 7
Michael Smith: Had a quiet match by his standards on the right flank. 6
Beni Baningime: Lacked a killer pass or shot at times but was combative in the middle. 6
Cammy Devlin: Loads of energy and drove his team forward without making a telling impact. 6
Alex Cochrane: Bombed up and down the left flank, always offering himself as an outlet. A good performance. 8
Barrie McKay: Cut inside quite a few times but never really got much of a look-in. 6
Liam Boyce: Was a pest for the Dundee forward but couldn’t make two chances count, hitting bar in first half. Went off injured. 6
Ben Woodburn: Picked up a booking and was hooked at the break. Did set up Souttar for the goal. 5
Gary Mackay-Steven: Missed a good chance when hitting the post from inside box. 5
Armand Gnanduillet: Unable to get on end of a couple of crosses. 4
Josh Ginnelly: A couple of lively moments in 15-minute cameo. 4