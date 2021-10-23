How the Hearts players rated in 1-1 draw against Dundee

Marks out of ten for the Hearts players involved in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:36 pm
Hearts celebrate John Souttar's goal.

Craig Gordon: Made a good save from Cillian Sheridan and could do nothing about goal. 7

John Souttar: Scored a really good goal and was so assured with the ball at his feet. 8

Craig Halkett: Picked up an early booking and wasn’t quite as assured as his counterparts. 6

Stephen Kingsley: Like Souttar, really classy on the ball and looks at home on the left of a back three. 7

Michael Smith: Had a quiet match by his standards on the right flank. 6

Beni Baningime: Lacked a killer pass or shot at times but was combative in the middle. 6

Cammy Devlin: Loads of energy and drove his team forward without making a telling impact. 6

Alex Cochrane: Bombed up and down the left flank, always offering himself as an outlet. A good performance. 8

Barrie McKay: Cut inside quite a few times but never really got much of a look-in. 6

Liam Boyce: Was a pest for the Dundee forward but couldn’t make two chances count, hitting bar in first half. Went off injured. 6

Ben Woodburn: Picked up a booking and was hooked at the break. Did set up Souttar for the goal. 5

Gary Mackay-Steven: Missed a good chance when hitting the post from inside box. 5

Armand Gnanduillet: Unable to get on end of a couple of crosses. 4

Josh Ginnelly: A couple of lively moments in 15-minute cameo. 4

