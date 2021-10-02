Liam Boyce celebrates his opener with Hearts team-mates. Picture: SNS

How the Hearts players rated in 2-0 victory over Motherwell which sent them top of the league

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who featured in the 2-0 victory over Motherwell.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 6:06 pm

1. Craig Gordon - 8

The goalkeeper made three eye-catching stops, particularly his save from Kaiyne Woolery after the penalty miss, earning himself a well-deserved clean sheet.

Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

2. DRC - Taylor Moore - 8

An impressive display on the right of the back three. The on loan Bristol City defender is proving himself a thoroughly capable replacement for John Souttar.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. DC - Craig Halkett - 8

Was dominant and produced an excellent tackle to deny Kevin van Veen in the first half before being forced off through injury shortly after the break.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. DLC - Stephen Kingsley - 8

One of the best players in the first half even without his excellent free-kick. Moved into the centre of the back three in the second period after Craig Halkett's injury.

Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

Motherwell
