How the Hearts players rated in 2-0 victory over Motherwell which sent them top of the league

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Craig Gordon - 8
The goalkeeper made three eye-catching stops, particularly his save from Kaiyne Woolery after the penalty miss, earning himself a well-deserved clean sheet.
Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
2. DRC - Taylor Moore - 8
An impressive display on the right of the back three. The on loan Bristol City defender is proving himself a thoroughly capable replacement for John Souttar.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. DC - Craig Halkett - 8
Was dominant and produced an excellent tackle to deny Kevin van Veen in the first half before being forced off through injury shortly after the break.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. DLC - Stephen Kingsley - 8
One of the best players in the first half even without his excellent free-kick. Moved into the centre of the back three in the second period after Craig Halkett's injury.
Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group