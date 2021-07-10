How the Hearts players rated in 2-0 win over Peterhead as quartet stand out

Gary Mackay-Steven used his pace to open the scoring in the first half with Liam Boyce doubling the lead after the break thanks to some good build-up play involving Peter Haring and Michael Smith.

Hearts could have won the game more comfortably but passed up a few opportunities in each half.

Robbie Neilson will likely be pleased with his team, considering it was their first competitive action in more than 70 days and the fact Hearts lost on their last trip to Balmoor.

How did the players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Craig Gordon - 6 Season starts with a clean sheet. A relatively quiet afternoon for the club's new captain. A scare when a kickout was blocked by Payne. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

2. Michael Smith - 8 An outball on the wing and fired in a couple of dangerous crosses early on. Involvement continued to grow after the break and was a constant threat. Set up Liam Boyce and could have scored himself. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3. Stephen Kingsley - 6 Back in the team after injury ended his season early last campaign. Slotted into a back three and was dependable, winning balls in the air, using the ball smartly. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. John Souttar - 6 Displayed those passing qualities he has early on with a brilliant cross field pass to Michael Smith. A heart in the mouth moment in the second half after an awkward long ball. Photo: Craig Brown - SNS Group