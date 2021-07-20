How the Hearts players rated in 2-0 win over Stirling Albion

Robbie Neilson’s men ran out 2-0 winners at Forthbank Stadium thanks to goals from Liam Boyce and Finlay Pollock.

It means that the Tynecastle men have a game to spare when they welcome Inverness CT to Gorgie on Sunday before the start of the cinch Premiership with three wins from three in the League Cup.

Hearts were given something to think about by their League Two opponents who threatened with pace up front and were very well organised but the quality shone through in the end.

How did the visiting players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Craig Gordon - 6 An early save from a low Dylan Bikey shot. But was largely untroubled throughout as he made it ten clean sheets in succession. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Buy photo

2. John Souttar - 7 Didn’t put a foot wrong defensively. Looks like he could be in for a big season for Hearts. Missed a brilliant chance to make it 2-0. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Buy photo

3. Craig Halkett - 7 Early test when Dylan Bikey used his pace against him but didn’t give the striker a sniff after that covering well. A brilliant block seconds after the interval to deny Carrick what seemed a certain goal. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Buy photo

4. Stephen Kingsley - 7 Another solid defensive outing where he barely broke sweat. Positionally very good defender. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Buy photo