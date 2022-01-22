How the Hearts players rated in 5-0 Scottish Cup victory over Auchinleck Talbot

GK – Craig Gordon – 6

The goalkeeper held a couple of routine efforts. Didn’t look particularly convincing with an Aidan Wilson shot in the second half, which led to a better chance for Graham Wilson. The scorer of the winning goal against Hamilton Accies put his effort over the bar.

DRC – Michael Smith – 7

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Haring celebrates after scoring to make it 4-0 to Hearts during their Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot. Picture: SNS

Moved into the back three to accommodate Nathaniel Atkinson at wing-back after injury ruled out John Souttar. His usual dependable self. Solid in possession and gave an option.

DC – Craig Halkett – 6

Wasn’t really troubled at all at the heart of the back three.

DLC – Stephen Kingsley – 7

Like Smith on the other side, got forward to give an option to the attack but wasn’t tested much defensively.

RWB – Nathaniel Atkinson – 9

A strong debut from the Australian. He was involved in a lot of dangerous moves. Should have had an early assist for Liam Boyce, which was ruled out for offside, but managed to make his mark with a pass with Alex Cochrane for the fifth goal.

MC – Peter Haring – 8

Kept things simple in possession while getting forward to support the attack. Got his reward with a well-taken finish for the fourth goal.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 7

Got around the midfield area and always an option in possession for his team-mates.

LWB – Alex Cochrane – 7

One of the weaker performers as his distribution let him down at times. However, he made up for that for being in the right position to tap home the fifth.

AMR – Barrie McKay – 8

Created the opening goal for Andy Halliday to make it three assists in the space of a week. Was his usual self: a bountiful source of creativity.

AML – Andy Halliday – 9

Stationed in the front three and responded with a really strong showing. Scored the opener, played the pass from which Liam Boyce won the penalty, crossed for the same player to net the third and created another couple of chances.

FC – Liam Boyce – 9

Having a striker who could comfortably take the ball with his back to goal was big to making the Hearts attack as potent as it was. Knocked in a penalty just before the half and added a second after the break.

Sub – Aaron McEneff – 7

Got an assist for Haring’s goal after replacing Andy Halliday in the front three.

Sub – Gary Mackay-Steven – 6

Brought on to give McKay a well-earned rest.

Sub – Josh Ginnelly – 6

Brought on late for Boyce.

Player ratings scale:

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.