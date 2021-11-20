The Hearts players make their way on to the park. Picture: SNS

How the Hearts players rated in dismal 2-0 defeat to Motherwell

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who featured in the 2-0 defeat at Fir Park.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 5:18 pm

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 8

Made a decent stop in the first half, but nothing compared to the outrageous double save he made at 2-0. Scotland's No.1 for a reason.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. DRC - Taylor Moore - 3

Been very impressive in the few opportunities he's been given but had an absolute horror show today. Routinely ragdolled, ponderous in possession and ultimately sent off.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. DC - John Souttar - 6

Had a couple of crucial blocks/interceptions, including a goal-saving challenge to deny Bevis Mugabi.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. DLC - Stephen Kingsley - 6

Distribution was pretty poor but at least showed a bit of composure. Defensively he was OK.

Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

