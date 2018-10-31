How the Hearts players rated in Hearts 0 - 0 Hibs

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player from the stalemate at Tynecastle.

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

Did well to get across his goal and deny Stevie Mallan when it looked like the Hibs player would 'do a Paul Hartley' with a first-half free-kick. Rarely troubled after.

Michael Smith - 7

A veteran of derbies compared to his team-mates, Smith routinely thundered into challenges on the defensive end.

Clevid Dikamona - 7

Couple of shaky moments where he was almost dispossessed deep in Hearts territory but was otherwise solid. Unlucky not to net late winner.

Jimmy Dunne - 8

It was another top performance from the young defender who doesn't seem to be fazed by anything.

Ben Garuccio - 7

Distribution was erratic at times but he battled well down the left side and got forward to support when possible.

Sean Clare - 5

Looked spooked by the pace and intensity of the game at times. Improved a little after the break. There's more to come from the September signing.

Olly Lee - 6

Almost caught out Hibs keeper Adam Bogdan with an early strike. One of few who looked assured in possession. Set-pieces could have been better though.

Oliver Bozanic - 5

Plenty of endeavour in the centre of the park, though the quality of his passing needed to be better. Clattered in the incident which led to Florian Kamberi's red card.

Arnaud Djoum - 5

Hearts needed his composure in such a frenetic fixture but the Cameroon international struggled to get into proceedings at times.

Callumn Morrison - 7

The youngster exploded out of the traps in the opening 15 minutes and was at the heart of every move. Though Hibs got to grips with him, he ran his heart out.

Peter Haring - 5

Deployed as an emergency striker with so few options in attack. Struggled in the unfamiliar role, including aerial battles.

SUBS

Craig Wighton - 5

On for Bozanic. The former Dundee striker couldn't replicate past derby heroics as Hearts pushed forward for a late winner.

Demetri Mitchell - 6

Ejected a bit of added drive and pace down the left side after replacing fellow full-back Ben Garuccio.

Danny Amankwaa - 5

Tried to influence the attack after coming on for Clare but failed to help his side make the breakthrough.