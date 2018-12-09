How the Hearts players rated in Hearts 1 - 0 Motherwell

Ratings out of ten for all the Hearts players involved in the win over Motherwell.

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

A very quiet afternoon, barely tested.

Clevid Dikamona - 7

A constant tussle with Main, committed a few fouls but stood up relatively well, dominating in the second half even as it appeared he would have to be subbed.

Michael Smith - 8

Fielded in the centre of the back three the Northern Irishman was excellent. Read the game well, passed confidently and supported Dikamona against Curtis Main.

Christophe Berra - 7

Managed to head the ball more than 50 yards at one point. On the left of the back three, more was asked of him in terms of building play and he wasn't comfortable but with backs against the wall came up with big headers and clearances.

Marcus Godinho - 5

Still finding his feet after injury but improvement required. Was off the pace and wasteful in possession.

Peter Haring - 7

Very much a typical Haring performance. Won possession back, tidy on the ball and provided that threat in the box even if there is suspicion over whether the winning goal was his.

Oliver Bozanic - 6

Feisty in the middle, ran his socks off and protected the backline.

Demetri Mitchell - 6

More comfortable as a left-wing-back but didn't find the space to speed away from players in an attacking sense. Good defensively.

Sean Clare - 5

Barely touched the ball in the first-half but when he did after the interval it was wayward. It's just not happening for the midfielder at the moment as he tries to get his Hearts career up and running.

Arnaud Djoum - 8

Provided the only bit of class on the ball throughout the game. He would take a second on the ball and try and make something happen. Hearts were at their best when the ball was at his feet.

Steven MacLean - 6

Can't be faulted for effort and had one or two good moments of build-up but still lacking the bodies around him to get the best out of his abilities.

Substitutes

Olly Lee - 6

On late and held the ball well as Hearts saw the game out.