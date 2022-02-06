How the Hearts players rated in humilating defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

Cammy Devlin (left) and Beni Baningime started as the Hearts central midfield pairing. Picture: SNS

GK – Craig Gordon – 5

Couldn’t do anything about any of the five goals and made a good stop to deny Alfredo Morelos his hat-trick. Still conceded five goals, though.

DRC – Taylor Moore – 4

Shoved too easily off the ball by the shorter Morelos and had to be bailed out by Gordon. Hadn’t done too badly until the last half-hour but fell apart. Too deep at the Glen Kamara goal and just stood and watched Scott Arfield’s.

DC – Toby Sibbick – 3

Never got a grip on Morelos at all. Played some terrible passes out from the back which gave the ball back to Rangers in high areas. Saw Fashion Sakala race away from him. Another who quit on the fourth.

DLC – Stephen Kingsley – 4

Eventually brought down by the rest of the defensive inepitude after a strong opening hour. Done up like a kipper by Ryan Kent for the fith.

RWB – Nathaniel Atkinson – 4

Beaten three times early by Ryan Kent as he struggled defensively. His crossing was also poor and, even though he was unlucky to miss narrowly, he was at tight angle and should’ve knocked it back across goal for Ellis Simms who would’ve had a tap in.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 5

A poor, square pass led up to Rangers’ opener. He also missed a great chance to tie things up at 1-0.

MC – Beni Baningime – 3

Maybe his worst performance in maroon. Was chasing shadows for the most part and wayward in possession.

LWB – Alex Cochrane – 5

Solid enough and certainly not at fault as many of his defensive colleagues, but did lose Glen Kamara in the build-up to the third goal.

AMR – Aaron McEneff – 4

A number of moves broke down when they went toward the Irishman on the right side of the front three. Hooked at the break.

FC – Liam Boyce – 5

Didn’t do much leading the line in the first half, though he almost played in Cochrane near the break, but used the ball well in a deeper role in the second period.

AML – Barrie McKay – 5

Created the only Hearts chance of the opening period. Was lively in the period after half-time before Rangers ran away with things.

Sub – Ellis Simms – 6

Made an impact off the bench and raised questions about why he didn’t start the match.

Sub – Josh Ginnelly – 5

Ballooned an effort over the crossbar.

Sub – Peter Haring – 5

Didn’t make Hearts any more resolute after coming off the bench.

Sub – Ben Woodburn – 5

Barely seen after his introduciton.

Sub – Andy Halliday – 5

Given a standing ovation by the home support when coming on.