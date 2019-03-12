How the Hearts players rated in Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player during the 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final replay win over Partick Thistle.

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

Quick off his line to deny Joe Cardle seconds after Hearts missed the chance to go 3-1 up from the penalty spot.

Marcus Godinho - 6

Put a cross on a plate for Sean Clare to put the game beyond doubt but the midfielder planted his header wide.

John Souttar - 6

Uncharacteristically slack in defence at times though his range of passing was an asset going forward. His tackle led to late penalty claim for visitors.

Christophe Berra - 6

Did his usual by winning several aerial balls, though the back-line looked a little suspect once again.

Ben Garuccio - 7

Got forward to support with good effect. He was one of the brighter players during a poor opening 24 minutes from the hosts.

Arnaud Djoum - 7

His composure and passing ability, along with the recent bit of dig he's added to his game, were vital in the midfield area.

Sean Clare - 7

Netted the penalty, should have scored another and was too kind in allowing Uche Ikpeazu to take the second spot-kick. Was lively throughout.

Jake Mulraney - 6

His quickness won the penalty which put Hearts in front. He had a few good runs but his crossing continually let him down.

Olly Lee - 5

Ineffective for the most part as the advanced member of the midfield three. Was hooked for Peter Haring in the second half.

Craig Wighton - 6

His touch was off in the early going and he drifted out of the game as Hearts got in the ascendancy. Had a brighter second half.

Uche Ikpeazu - 7

Everything good went through him, he scored the first out of nowhere and won a penalty later on. Gets a mark off for his awful finish from said penalty.

Subs

Peter Haring - 6 - Brought on to shore up the midfield and add extra bite.

Callumn Morrison - 6 - Replaced Mulraney on the right of midfield.

--

Craig Fowler