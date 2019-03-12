How the Hearts players rated in Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player during the 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final replay win over Partick Thistle.
Zdenek Zlamal - 6
Quick off his line to deny Joe Cardle seconds after Hearts missed the chance to go 3-1 up from the penalty spot.
Marcus Godinho - 6
Put a cross on a plate for Sean Clare to put the game beyond doubt but the midfielder planted his header wide.
John Souttar - 6
Uncharacteristically slack in defence at times though his range of passing was an asset going forward. His tackle led to late penalty claim for visitors.
Christophe Berra - 6
Did his usual by winning several aerial balls, though the back-line looked a little suspect once again.
Ben Garuccio - 7
Got forward to support with good effect. He was one of the brighter players during a poor opening 24 minutes from the hosts.
Arnaud Djoum - 7
His composure and passing ability, along with the recent bit of dig he's added to his game, were vital in the midfield area.
Sean Clare - 7
Netted the penalty, should have scored another and was too kind in allowing Uche Ikpeazu to take the second spot-kick. Was lively throughout.
Jake Mulraney - 6
His quickness won the penalty which put Hearts in front. He had a few good runs but his crossing continually let him down.
Olly Lee - 5
Ineffective for the most part as the advanced member of the midfield three. Was hooked for Peter Haring in the second half.
Craig Wighton - 6
His touch was off in the early going and he drifted out of the game as Hearts got in the ascendancy. Had a brighter second half.
Uche Ikpeazu - 7
Everything good went through him, he scored the first out of nowhere and won a penalty later on. Gets a mark off for his awful finish from said penalty.
Subs
Peter Haring - 6 - Brought on to shore up the midfield and add extra bite.
Callumn Morrison - 6 - Replaced Mulraney on the right of midfield.
--
Craig Fowler