How the Hearts players rated in the 1-0 win over Livingston

Hearts were battered in the first half, Craig Gordon’s incredible triple keeping the scores level.
Robbie Neilson hooked Ben Woodburn before half time to bring on Peter Haring and stiffen up the midfield. It worked.
The visitors were much better in the second half and Liam Boyce latched onto to Barrie McKay’s pass to score the winner. It could have been more.
After going with four at the back against Celtic, Neilson had reverted back to his favoured and familiar 3-4-3 formation.
Aaron McEneff kept his place in the centre of midfield with Peter Haring dropping to the bench and Alex Cochrane coming back in at left wing-back.
Boyce was restored to the attack, supported by Woodburn and Barrie McKay.
Boyce was taken off as a precaution after feeling his calf and Michael Smith suffered a back spasm after 15 minutes.
Next up, Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle next Sunday.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.