How the Hearts players rated in the 1-0 win over Livingston

Hearts were battered in the first half, Craig Gordon’s incredible triple keeping the scores level.

Robbie Neilson hooked Ben Woodburn before half time to bring on Peter Haring and stiffen up the midfield. It worked.

The visitors were much better in the second half and Liam Boyce latched onto to Barrie McKay’s pass to score the winner. It could have been more.

After going with four at the back against Celtic, Neilson had reverted back to his favoured and familiar 3-4-3 formation.

Aaron McEneff kept his place in the centre of midfield with Peter Haring dropping to the bench and Alex Cochrane coming back in at left wing-back.

Boyce was restored to the attack, supported by Woodburn and Barrie McKay.

Boyce was taken off as a precaution after feeling his calf and Michael Smith suffered a back spasm after 15 minutes.

Next up, Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle next Sunday.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. DC - John Souttar - 6 Wasn't afforded the time on the ball that he likes and needs to step out in possession. Did OK under the high ball. Notably outpaced by Bruce Anderson and then booked for bringing him down Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DC - Craig Halkett - 8 Best defender for Hearts. Dealt well the the direct balls launched in his direction. Won everything in the air. Made a number of key blocks and interceptions Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CD - Stephen Kingsley - 7 Solid under pressure in what was a physical encounter. Started to step forward and threaten as an overlapping centre-back in the second. Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. MR - Michael Smith - 6 Decent enough for 15 minutes until he hurt his back and limped off. Replaced by Taylor Moore Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales