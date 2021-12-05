How the Hearts players rated in the 1-0 win over Livingston; Craig Gordon the hero again

Liam Boyce scored the winner to give Hearts a five-point cushion in third place, and although Robbie Neilson’s men could have won by more they had Craig Gordon to thank for some outstanding saves.

Hearts were battered in the first half, Livingston hassling, harrying and dominating. Only an incredible triple save from Gordon kept the scores level.

Neilson hooked Ben Woodburn in the 29th minute, bringing on Peter Haring to stiffen up the midfield and stem the tide on Livingston attacks. It worked.

The visitors were much better in the second half and Liam Boyce latched onto to Barrie McKay’s pass to score the winner. It could have been more. But Livingston could have equalised too.

After going with four at the back against Celtic, Neilson reverted back to his favoured and familiar 3-4-3 formation.

Aaron McEneff kept his place in the centre of midfield with Peter Haring dropping to the bench and Alex Cochrane coming back in at left wing-back.

Boyce was restored to the attack, supported by Woodburn and Barrie McKay.

After scoring, the Irishman was taken off as a precaution after feeling his calf and Michael Smith suffered a back spasm after 15 minutes, forcing his withdrawal. Taylor Moore replaced him at right wing-back.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 9 Incredible triple save midway through the first half to keep Hearts in it was the moment of the match. Another fine stop to deny Alan Forrest in the second. Like a fine wine, he just keeps getting better

2. DC - John Souttar - 6 Wasn't afforded the time on the ball that he likes and needs to step out in possession. Did OK under the high ball. Notably outpaced by Bruce Anderson and then booked for bringing him down

3. DC - Craig Halkett - 8 Best defender for Hearts. Dealt well with the direct balls launched in his direction. Won everything in the air. Made a number of key blocks and interceptions

4. CD - Stephen Kingsley - 7 Solid under pressure in what was a physical encounter. Started to step forward and threaten as an overlapping centre-back in the second half.