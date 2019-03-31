How the Hearts players rated in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player involved in closing the gap to Aberdeen to two points.

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

Had little chance with the goal as it rebounded off the bar but foiled Sam Cosgrove with a save at the end of the first-half. Had a watching brief after the interval.

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

First appearance since the middle of February, put in a solid showing, especially in the first half when required to stand tall.

John Souttar - 7

Struggled with Sam Cosgrove to begin with but settled and won the battle. Showed that he is a better centre-back then Aberdeen's Scott McKenna.

Christophe Berra - 7

A competent outing for the captain. Didn't out a foot wrong and back to his usual standards.

Jamie Brandon - 7

After early difficulties with Niall McGinn the youngster dug in. Showed his defensive tenacity to win a race and hold off Sam Cosgrove. Much more comfortable on the right.

Arnaud Djoum - 7

Was anonymous in the first-half but was key in driving Hearts forward as the game progressed. Was back to his usual, snapping into challenges and breaking into the final third.

Peter Haring - 6

The Austrian was quiet at times and loose in possession when playing forward but helped Hearts get a foothold in the game as it turned in their favour.

Jake Mulraney - 8

An excellent showing in the wing-back position and put forward his case to be first-choice on the left. Defended diligently, using his body well and provided Hearts with an attacking threat especially after half-time, winning a penalty.

Sean Clare - 6

Netted the penalty but was still on the periphery for too long. Hearts need more from him in the final third.

Craig Wighton - 7

Unheralded work from the former Dundee forward. Put in a defensive shift in the first 45 minutes before becoming more prominent in an attacking sense in the second half. Looks sharper and fitter and was unlucky not to score with Joe Lewis producing a fine save.

Uche Ikpeazu - 9

It says a lot about his performance that he can miss an open goal and still be given such a mark. He was Hearts' only hope in the first half, doing the attacking himself. With more support after the break he terrorised Scott McKenna and Andrew Considine, scoring the winning goal.

Substitutes

Oliver Bozanic - 6

On late and provided solidity.