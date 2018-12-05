How the Hearts players rated in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone

Marks out of ten for all the Hearts players who featured against St Johnstone.

Zdenek Zlamal - 7

No chance with the goal but produced saves when required and was confident dealing with crossed balls.

Michael Smith - 6

Delivered an inch-perfect cross fort Djoum’s opener but was too easily beat by David Wotherspoon in the build-up for the equaliser. Normally reliable in possession but was too often wasteful. Improved after the break.

Clevid Dikamona - 7

After an erratic display at Ibrox the Congolese was back to his best. Thwarted the threat of Tony Watt with an aggressive and no nonsense display. Won everything in the air.

Christophe Berra - 6

A more subtle and less action-packed evening for the captain. Solid and robust defensively but played a couple of slack passes out from the back.

Demetri Mitchell - 5

Question marks surround his part in St Johnstone’s first goal with Blair Alston free at the back post. Struggled to influence the game consistently when going forward. Craig Levein had his head in his hands twice with his decision making and was subbed for a right-back.

Arnaud Djoum - 8

Clearly a trusted Craig Levein lieutenant. Put in a shift playing wide and scored a clever looping header to open the scoring. Nothing flashy but it’s what was needed.

Peter Haring - 6

Combative in the middle, at times it seemed he was up against the St Johnstone midfield himself. Tried to support Wighton and noised up the home support.

Olly Lee - 5

Provided the cross for the second goal but largely anonymous and dallied on the ball at times. The player who controlled games for Hearts earlier in the season wasn’t the same one at McDiarmid Park

Oliver Bozanic - 6

Headed Hearts back in front but failed to help control proceedings in midfield. Can’t fault his application.

Sean Clare - 5

On the periphery of the game for too long. Tentative, loose with the ball and first touch let him down.

Craig Wighton - 6

When the ball was played to his feet he brought other team-mates into play. But that was restricted to the first-half. Barely got a sniff of the ball after the interval but that was down to the lack of service.

Substitutes

Marcus Godinho - 6

Tenacious cameo.

Callumn Morrison - 6

Seen little of the ball.

Steven MacLean - N/A

On late.