How the Hearts players rated in the 3-0 win over Cove Rangers with one man player standing out
Hearts made it six points from six in the Premier Sports Cup with a confident and comfortable performance against Cove Rangers.
Andy Halliday opened the scoring with a near 30-year daisy cutter before Liam Boyce added a second before half-time. Gary Mackay-Steven completed the scoring with a fizzing shot from the edge of the box after the interval.
Cove Rangers had their moments at the start of the match before Hearts got to grips with the game.
There were 2,000 fans in attendance to witness their first Hearts game at Tynecastle since March 2020 and they would have been happy with what they saw.
A number of players impressed for the home side. How did the 16 involve rate out of ten.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.