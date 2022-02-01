How the Hearts players rated in the Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs

GK - Craig Gordon - 6

Solidly held a tough drive from Euan Henderson later in the game but otherwise didn't have too much to do.

DRC - Taylor Moore - 8

Toby Sibbick was solid at the back for Hearts

Struggled a little in the first half but settled down after the break. Popped up at crucial times.

DC - Toby Sibbick - 9.5

What a performance! The best player on the park. He seemed to always be there for Hearts, including stopping a certain goal with a goal-line clearance in injury-time. He was a poor first-half pass, which put his side into trouble, away from a perfect display.

DLC - Stephen Kingsley - 9

Similarly impressive to his team-mate. Kingsley launched a number of counter-attacks with his ability to win the ball back from Hibs as the home side threatened.

RWB - Nathaniel Atkinson - 7

Would've got an 8 but he struggled a bit against Demetri Mitchell in the closing stages. Otherwise he impressed, threatening in attack and doing his defensive duties well.

MC - Cammy Devlin - 8

Always seems to pop up whenever the ball breaks. Moved play well and contributed to the attack as well as acting as a pest in the centre. Should've done better with an early chance.

MC - Beni Baningime - 8

He was on his way to a 9 or a 10 but he badly tired in the last 30 minutes. Made a number of excellent tackles earlier in the match with good use of the ball.

LWB - Andy Halliday - 5

Got beat by Chris Cadden a few times early but did manage to fight his way back into that particular battle. Well committed but lacked quality in his final pass.

AMR - Liam Boyce - 6

Not a great first half by any means as his touch routinely deserted him. Much improved after the break and involved in a lot of attacks as he dropped deep to link play.

FC - Ellis Simms - 7

Had three chances and perhaps should've taken one of them but they all had their degree of difficulty and he found the Hibs keeper, Kevin Dabrowski, in good form. A troublesome presence for the Hibs back-line.

AML - Barrie McKay - 6

Game passed him by for the most part but, in McKay fashion, still managed to be the architect of the best chance created by Hearts.

Sub - Ben Woodburn - 6

Played a nice interchange with Atkinson but otherwise didn't do much.

Sub - Alex Cochrane - 6

Smashed an indirect free-kick off the wall late on. Got stuck in.

Sub - Josh Ginnelly - 6

Didn't add much to the attack.

Sub - Peter Haring - 6