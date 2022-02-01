How the Hearts players rated in the Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player during the 0-0 Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs.
GK - Craig Gordon - 6
Solidly held a tough drive from Euan Henderson later in the game but otherwise didn't have too much to do.
DRC - Taylor Moore - 8
Struggled a little in the first half but settled down after the break. Popped up at crucial times.
DC - Toby Sibbick - 9.5
What a performance! The best player on the park. He seemed to always be there for Hearts, including stopping a certain goal with a goal-line clearance in injury-time. He was a poor first-half pass, which put his side into trouble, away from a perfect display.
DLC - Stephen Kingsley - 9
Similarly impressive to his team-mate. Kingsley launched a number of counter-attacks with his ability to win the ball back from Hibs as the home side threatened.
RWB - Nathaniel Atkinson - 7
Would've got an 8 but he struggled a bit against Demetri Mitchell in the closing stages. Otherwise he impressed, threatening in attack and doing his defensive duties well.
MC - Cammy Devlin - 8
Always seems to pop up whenever the ball breaks. Moved play well and contributed to the attack as well as acting as a pest in the centre. Should've done better with an early chance.
MC - Beni Baningime - 8
He was on his way to a 9 or a 10 but he badly tired in the last 30 minutes. Made a number of excellent tackles earlier in the match with good use of the ball.
LWB - Andy Halliday - 5
Got beat by Chris Cadden a few times early but did manage to fight his way back into that particular battle. Well committed but lacked quality in his final pass.
AMR - Liam Boyce - 6
Not a great first half by any means as his touch routinely deserted him. Much improved after the break and involved in a lot of attacks as he dropped deep to link play.
FC - Ellis Simms - 7
Had three chances and perhaps should've taken one of them but they all had their degree of difficulty and he found the Hibs keeper, Kevin Dabrowski, in good form. A troublesome presence for the Hibs back-line.
AML - Barrie McKay - 6
Game passed him by for the most part but, in McKay fashion, still managed to be the architect of the best chance created by Hearts.
Sub - Ben Woodburn - 6
Played a nice interchange with Atkinson but otherwise didn't do much.
Sub - Alex Cochrane - 6
Smashed an indirect free-kick off the wall late on. Got stuck in.
Sub - Josh Ginnelly - 6
Didn't add much to the attack.
Sub - Peter Haring - 6
On late