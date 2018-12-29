How the Hearts players rated in tonight’s Edinburgh derby victory

Have your say

Here is how each Hearts player rated out of ten in the 1-0 win over Hibs.

Colin Doyle: A calming influence between the sticks, the Irishman dealt with everything that came his way. 8

Clevid Dikamona: A surprise inclusion after seemingly being ruled out by injury, the Congolese produced a lion-hearted display in the circumstances. Booked for foul on Stevie Mallan, could barely walk at the end. 8

Michael Smith: The right-back produced a flawless display at sweeper. Made countless blocks and interceptions and held the defence together superbly. 8

Christophe Berra: A typically solid display from the captain who won headers and tackles and cajoled his team-mates to a hard-earned clean sheet. 8

Marcus Godinho: Restricted in an attacking capacity but the Canadian wing-back produced a steady display defensively and generally nullified Sean Mackie. 7

Peter Haring: A colossal display from the combative Austrian who was able to defy the effects of his hernia before eventually succumbing to the pain in the 53rd minute. His presence was missed thereafter. 8

Arnaud Djoum: Another strong performance from the in-form midfielder. Helped his team gain the upper hand before the break, then dug deep in second half. 8

Olly Lee: A sensational match-winning goal from the Englishman who produced a diligent display interspersed with quality. Subbed towards the end as he ran out of steam. 8

Ben Garuccio: The left-back grasped the magnitude of the match from the outset and appeared to relish it. Defended well and got forward when he could. 8

Sean Clare: Got himself clean through twice in second half but denied by Adam Bogdan the first time and then booked for diving on second occasion. A few touches of quality. 7

Steven Naismith: Led the line well. Isolated for long periods, but was a constant menace to the Hibs defence. Denied by Bogdan early in second half. 8

Subs:

Olly Bozanic: On for Haring and helped his team see out victory. 6

Jake Mulraney: Replaced Lee but little chance to shine. 5