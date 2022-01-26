How the Hearts players rated in Wednesday's defeat to Celtic at Tynecastle

GK – Craig Gordon – 5

Made a couple of decent stops early in the second half as Celtic looked for a third to kill the game off, but there’s no getting away from the fact he should’ve done better for the opener. As good a strike as it was, Gordon shouldn’t be beaten from that distance with a shot which didn’t find the corner.

RB – Michael Smith – 5

Craig Halkett, Barrie McKay and John Souttar share a laugh before kick-off as the Hearts stars parade the FC United to Prevent Suicide strips. Picture: SNS

Was substituted early with a back issue but had already been beaten on three occasions by Jota.

CB – John Souttar – 7

Beaten for the goal but replays showed Giorgos Giakoumakis to be offside, so hard to attach much blame to Souttar for not being goal-side. Made a couple of crucial blocks and one of the better players in possession.

CB – Craig Halkett – 7

Another who acquitted himself well at the heart of the defence, making the necessary interventions as Celtic piled on the attack. Another forced off through injury.

LB – Stephen Kingsley – 5

Defensively he was fine, but like the man playing in front of him he struggled to make a positive impact in possession.

MR – Josh Ginnelly – 5

Didn’t get much of a chance with Hearts barely able to keep possession during the first half. Didn’t do enough of it when he had it. Lucky not to cost an early goal with some dithering.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 6

Perhaps a little unlucky to be substituted, especially as it probably came as a result of being on a booking harshly earned. Was part of a midfield that was completely dominated but his pressing did help present Hearts with the few opportunities they had.

MC – Peter Haring – 6

Similar to Devlin, bypassed in the first half but didn’t get much in the way of support from team-mates or the system. Put himself about much better after Hearts got back into things.

ML – Alex Cochrane – 4

Gave the ball away and then got nowhere near his marker in the build up to Celtic’s second. His use of the ball was very poor.

FC – Barrie McKay – 6

Frustrated at times with some odd decisions, but he again came up with an assist and put in the cross from which Hearts won the penalty.

FC – Liam Boyce – 5

Tucked away the only chance which came his way from open play, but his hold-up work left a lot to be desired and he missed the crucial penalty.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6

Solid enough on the right side of defence without really standing out after replacing Smith early in the first half.

Sub – Ellis Simms – 7

Not the most dominant in the air for a man his size but he did enough to disrupt the Celtic defenders and keep the ball sticking in attack.

Sub – Gary Mackay-Steven – 5

Brought on to add some extra firepower but couldn’t replicate the influence of McKay on the other side.

Sub – Beni Baningime – 7

He brought a bit more thrust from the centre of the park as his energy rattled Celtic a little in the closing stages.

Sub – Andy Halliday – 7

Played with a bit of bite, which you’d expect given the opposition.