How the players rated as Hearts lost 2-0 to Aberdeen.

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player involved in the 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen.
Colin Doyle - 6
Little he could do with the goal but good handling. Kicking was wayward.
Marcus Godinho - 5
Steadied after a difficult opening and largely got to grips with Niall McGinn.
Peter Haring - 5
Struggled up against the physicality of Sam Cosgrove. Missed in midfield.
Michael Smith - 7
Consistently Hearts' best player in recent weeks. Back in the centre of defence, read the game well and won his battles.
Christophe Berra - 5
Beaten in the air for the opening goal and really struggled with the ball at his feet as the left of a back three.
Demetri Mitchell - 4
Fresh air kick, tackled by his own player and a shot that went out for a throw-in behind where he shot from on the opposite flank. Compounded by a red card late on.
Olly Lee - 7
His best performance in the last couple of months. One of few who were proactive with their movements, looking to run and pass forward.
Oliver Bozanic - 6
Industrious but guilty of going backwards or sideways too often.
Sean Clare - 6
Had a couple of positive runs forward and definitely offers athleticism. A step forward.
Steven Naismith - 6
His influence had been missed when out injured. Cut a frustrated figure at times but gave Hearts much needed direction and experience.
Steven MacLean - 5
Missed the Hearts' best chance and didn't the hole the ball up effectively enough.
Substitutes
Anthony McDonald - 6
Little time to affect proceedings.
Callumn Morrison - 6
Tenacious cameo.
Jamie Brandon - N/A
On late.