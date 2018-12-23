How the players rated as Hearts lost 2-0 to Aberdeen.

Have your say

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player involved in the 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen.

Colin Doyle - 6

Little he could do with the goal but good handling. Kicking was wayward.

Marcus Godinho - 5

Steadied after a difficult opening and largely got to grips with Niall McGinn.

Peter Haring - 5

Struggled up against the physicality of Sam Cosgrove. Missed in midfield.

Michael Smith - 7

Consistently Hearts' best player in recent weeks. Back in the centre of defence, read the game well and won his battles.

Christophe Berra - 5

Beaten in the air for the opening goal and really struggled with the ball at his feet as the left of a back three.

Demetri Mitchell - 4

Fresh air kick, tackled by his own player and a shot that went out for a throw-in behind where he shot from on the opposite flank. Compounded by a red card late on.

Olly Lee - 7

His best performance in the last couple of months. One of few who were proactive with their movements, looking to run and pass forward.

Oliver Bozanic - 6

Industrious but guilty of going backwards or sideways too often.

Sean Clare - 6

Had a couple of positive runs forward and definitely offers athleticism. A step forward.

Steven Naismith - 6

His influence had been missed when out injured. Cut a frustrated figure at times but gave Hearts much needed direction and experience.

Steven MacLean - 5

Missed the Hearts' best chance and didn't the hole the ball up effectively enough.

Substitutes

Anthony McDonald - 6

Little time to affect proceedings.

Callumn Morrison - 6

Tenacious cameo.

Jamie Brandon - N/A

On late.