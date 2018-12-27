How the players rated from Hearts defeated Hamilton 2-0

Ratings out of ten for all Hearts players involved in the win over Hamilton Accies.

Colin Doyle - 6

Aside from a comfortable save and a nervy kick which struck Berra it was a quiet afternoon for the Irishman.

Marcus Godinho - 6

A largely comfortable afternoon for the Canadian in a defensive sense but still requires more decisiveness with the ball at his feet.

Michael Smith - 7

Continues to excel in the middle of defence. Doesn't let a lack of height faze him and brings the ball out of defence confidently. Saw his penalty crash off the underside of the bar.

Christophe Berra - 6

Was involved in a grappling match with Fredrick Brustad and came out on top.

Ben Garuccio - 8

A strong showing at left-back for the Australian as he set up the first goal and was a constant positive presence marauding from left-back. Made a crucial interception early in the first half.

Callumn Morrison - 8

Hearts best and most consistent threat. Gave Hearts width down the right, was direct in possession and fired in numerous dangerous crosses, one of which was scored by Djoum.

Peter Haring - 7

Back in the centre of the pitch and back to doing what he does best; picking up loose balls, winning headers and constantly providing an out ball to team-mates.

Olly Lee - 5

After a good showing in Aberdeen the Englishman was anonymous for large parts of the game.

Arnaud Djoum - 6

Fielded on the left the Cameroonian flitted in and out of the game. Scored the second and was always at ease on the ball.

Steven Naismith - 8

The player that Hearts have been missing for so many weeks. A pest throughout, intelligent hold up play, crafty passes and a fine goal to cap a fine display.

Steven MacLean - 7

Back to somewhere near his best. Harassed the Hamilton backline which the home support appreciated and was more efficient with his passing.

Substitutes

Sean Clare - 6

Provided a thrust when he came on, taking the ball for a run on a few occasions.

Jake Mulraney - 6

Troubled Accies with his pace in behind.

Oliver Bozanic - 6

Shored up midfield.