‘I forgot I was on a yellow’ – Hearts’ Demetri Mitchell on ‘stupid’ red card

Hearts defender Demetri Mitchell has admitted his red card against Aberdeen was down to stupidity because he forgot he had already been booked.

The on-loan Manchester United full-back earned the first sending-off of his career for a second yellow card near the end of Hearts’ 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie last month. He needlessly impeded the Aberdeen substitute Dean Campbell near the halfway line and, having already been cautioned, was ordered off by referee John Beaton.

Mitchell said today that he regrets not being more aware of the fact his name was already in Beaton’s book. He pledged to learn from his mistake and avoid any repeat.

“It was stupid. It was the first red card of my career and I’ve got to learn from it,” said the 22-year-old. “I forgot I was on a yellow card. As soon as I did it, I knew straight away. It happens and you’ve got to learn from it. You can’t dwell on it, you’ve got to move forward.”

Manager Craig Levein was unhappy with the 22-year-old after the match and pledged to deal with him privately.

“The manager didn’t say much to me. He knows I know, and he’s right,” explained Mitchell. “It was stupid. When I was back in the dressing-room, I just felt silly. I don’t get many yellows and I forgot I was on a yellow at the time.”