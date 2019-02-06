'I've every confidence we'll sneak a 1-0 against Auchinleck': Hearts fans react to Livingston draw

Hearts fans have voiced their displeasure on social media after Craig Levein's men failed to break down opponents Livingston in a 0-0 draw at Tynecastle.

@NutmegSt8m8: "I do go a bit overboard on here when we don't win, but seriously I have every confidence we can sneak a 1-0 win at home against Auchinleck with their 62 year old keeper and dug with wheels at left back."

@keithmac36: "Dug*****. 2 shots on target. Oh wait it must be because of all the injuries. What’s the next excuse?"

@james__orr: "Considering they recently thumped us 5-0, I'm not overly upset."

@adairfraser_: "Announce Lee permanent bench starting place."

@Bigwull1: "2 hours of my life I'll never get back. Disgusting lack of effort yet again!"

@gwatson76: "Disappointing game in what was a great chance to close the gap on the teams above us. On a plus point I don’t think we ever looked like losing......but we never looked good enough to break them down either. Livi set up shop to defend and frustrate us and their game plan worked."

@martinsmurray: "61% possession and only 2 shots on target in 90+ mins. Not good enough."

@graemeclark86: "I don't actually blame all the players tonight. Livi are no better than a pub team and set up to stop the opposition playing. It works, simple as that. Frustrating because we should be better, but lacked the sharp passing that cut them open in the cup."

@Willie38439537: "Maybe try getting the ball on the deck first and we might have a chance! Far too many players happy to lump it in the air when it would have been easier to bring it down."

@HFT3102000: "Predictable really. That’s the most annoying thing about it."

@sked21: "The 'boooo' is essential to football. But the 'f****** boooo'... now that's truly special."