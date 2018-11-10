Hearts pay tribute to the war dead with a poignant cover on the matchday programme

In pictures: Hearts 0-1 Kilmarnock

Hearts slumped to a home defeat against Kilmarnock, ending their impressive run at home.

We've picked out a selection of photos from the match.

A wreath is laid on the pitch to commemorate the war dead

1. Lets we forget

Picture: SNS Group
Hearts skipper Christophe Berra pictured before the match
Picture: SNS Group
Detail on captain Peter Haring's jersey, with a poppy and 'Lest We Forget' tribute on the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

3. Remembrance

Picture: SNS Group
The Hearts team stand arm-in-arm to observe the pre-match minute's silence.

4. Minute's silence

Picture: SNS Group
