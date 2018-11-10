In pictures: Hearts 0-1 Kilmarnock Hearts slumped to a home defeat against Kilmarnock, ending their impressive run at home. We've picked out a selection of photos from the match. 1. Lets we forget A wreath is laid on the pitch to commemorate the war dead Picture: SNS Group other Buy a Photo Hearts skipper Christophe Berra pictured before the match Picture: SNS Group other Buy a Photo 3. Remembrance Detail on captain Peter Haring's jersey, with a poppy and 'Lest We Forget' tribute on the 100th anniversary of the Armistice. Picture: SNS Group other Buy a Photo 4. Minute's silence The Hearts team stand arm-in-arm to observe the pre-match minute's silence. Picture: SNS Group other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3