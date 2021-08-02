In pictures: How 5,272 Hearts fans rejoiced in opening day win over Celtic on Premiership return
Hearts returned to the Premiership in style on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Celtic.
The match also marked a return of fans to Tynecastle in significant numbers with 5,272 home supporters creating a rousing atmosphere inside the ground as goals from Gary Mackay-Steven and John Soutter secured a memorable opening day victory.
While only at 25 per cent capacity, the crowd noise and celebrations were a throwback to life before the pandemic, with Hearts boss Robbie Neilson also highlighted the returning fans as a significant factor in the result, adding: "We had five-and-a-half thousand fans in here...it felt like 20,000.”
"I think if this was last season with no fans in, that would probably have finished 0-0, having watched a lot of games and been involved in them.”
Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this fans gallery from Tynecastle on Sunday?