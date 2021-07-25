Inverness 'will look at' Michael Gardyne red card as Billy Dodds queries decision against Hearts

Michael Gardyne trudges off the pitch after being sent off for Inverness against Hearts.

Gardyne was sent off in the 87th minute of the Premier Sports Group A tie for a tackle on goalscorer Jamie Walker, with referee Nick Walsh deeming it worthy of a straight dismissal.

The former Ross County midfielder would miss Caley’s Championship opener against Arbroath next week and Dodds will watch the footage back before making a decision on it.

"I’m going to look at that,” Dodds replied when asked whether the club would contest it. “I don’t think anybody would have bat an eyelid – I know he got a wee bit of pressure from the fans – if Nick Walsh had given a yellow.

"I think everyone would have moved on quite happy. I’m disappointed with the red card and I’ll have a look at it and see where we are with it.”

Dodds was heartened by Inverness’ overall performance, which was a marked improvement on results in the pool phase against Stirling Albion and Cove Rangers.

"There is a lot I feel we can take from it,” said Dodds. “Our performance was great; organisation, work rate. They had chances and Mark Ridgers was outstanding but I would love to have sneaked a draw and moved on to next week.

“But I’m looking forward to it anyway because I thought the boys gave me everything and they’re raring to go.

“We will not come up against teams of that quality and I know if my team gives me that performance I know we’ll do well.”