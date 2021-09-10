Is this the Hearts starting XI to face Hibs in Sunday's Edinburgh derby?

Hearts have won three of their first four games to begin the Scottish Premiership season. Picture: SNS

The Edinburgh derby is back in the Scottish top flight. The fixture has been absent from the cinch Premiership since March 3, 2020, when the Jam Tarts won 3-1 at Easter Road shortly before the campaign was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though the two sides met in the Scottish Cup during last term – Hearts again winning, this time 2-1 after extra-time – it was strange not having the typical derby clashes to look forward to on the calendar.

There’s extra spice to Sunday’s encounter at Tynecastle as well with both teams level on points at the top of the table having remained undefeated, winning three, in their first four games each.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The captain and arguably the star player. He's a certainty.

Not only will the winner receive bragging rights, they’ll go clear at the top of the table.

Here’s the Hearts team we think manager Robbie Neilson will pick...

Another early season stand-out, he's shown no adverse effects to having missed over a year through injury. Picture: SNS

The centre-back is in his best run of form since joining Hearts and will start in the middle

Stephen Kingsley is fit and may start instead, but Cochrane hasn't put a foot wrong so far this campaign and doesn't deserve to lose his place.

Neilson says he expects Michael Smith to return after his midweek injury, though that could be pre-derby mind games. If so, with Cammy Logan still out, Ginnelly is the only right-sided wide player left.

The former Everton youngster has been excellent since joining and will almost certainly start.

Cameron Devlin will be pushing for a place, but Haring and Baningime have built an excellent partnership so far, therefore it would be odd to see change at the position.

Kingsley is another option here, but may leave Hearts a little lacking in attacking impetus on the wing.

Started against Dundee United and is believed to have recovered from the issue which forced him off.

Barrie McKay could make his debut, but having not played since May he may have to settle for a place on the bench. GMS will have to prove himself with the increased competition.