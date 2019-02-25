‘It’s been a pleasure’ - Hearts defender Demetri Mitchell confirms season is over

Hearts defender Demetri Mitchell has confirmed he won’t kick a ball again this season after suffering a knee injury.

A scan confirmed the on-loan Manchester United youngster had damaged the lateral meniscus in his knee during the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round win over Auchinleck Talbot last weekend, and the 22-year-old updated fans on social media to confirm his season was over.

Demetri Mitchell in action for Hearts against Celtic. The on-loan Manchester United youngster's season is over after he sustained a knee injury. Picture: SNS Group

“Took a few days to sink in but unfortunately my season’s been cut short sand I won’t play again this season,” he wrote on Instagram.

“These things happen in football but I had a great 12 months at Hearts - ups and downs and met a lot of friends in the process.

“Thank you to the fans, you were great, and all the staff who helped me too. It’s been a pleasure.

“Hearts will always be close to me. Good luck for the rest of the season!”

His Tynecastle team-mates were quick to lend their support, with Callumn Morrison writing: “All the best bro” and Anthony McDonald, currently on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, adding: “All the best mate”.

Sean Clare, Uche Ikpeazu and Jake Mulraney added supportive emoji while Manchester United team-mate Scott McTominay wrote: “The boy will be back in no time.”

Mitchell made 33 appearances for Hearts, scoring twice.