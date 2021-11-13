Jamie Brandon's Hearts return mapped out as defender recovers from ten-month injury absence

Hearts defender Jamie Brandon is nearing a return from injury.

He is expected to resume full-training with the first-team squad at Riccarton next month and is already looking strong according to coaching staff. He won’t be rushed into matches and is not expected to play at senior level until January.

By then he will have missed 12 months of football in total. The 23-year-old is now running whilst doing individual ballwork as he gradually increases his workload week by week.

“Jamie is out running with the ball and he is looking really well. I think we are looking at the start of December before he will be back training with the group, so probably another few weeks,” manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He's been out running for the last couple of weeks and doing a wee bit of ballwork individually. We will build him up until he is ready to come into the group again.

“It's always difficult when somebody picks up an injury like that, a cruciate ligament. Right away you are looking at about nine months out. Jamie did his in January so it will be 11 or maybe nearly 12 months but the time he is back.

“He is looking strong so we just need to help the kid get back and get playing again.”

A loan move for Brandon in January may be necessary for him to get the regular game time needed after such an extensive lay-off.