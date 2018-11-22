Jim Jefferies’ joy as Hearts’ 1998 Scottish Cup team enter Hall of Fame

Jim Jefferies is delighted that his entire 1998 Scottish Cup-winning team will be inducted to Hearts’ Hall of Fame this weekend

The manager who led the club to one of its greatest days just over 20 years ago will take great pride in seeing his old charges honoured at a ceremony in Tynecastle’s Gorgie Suite this Saturday. “We had a great reunion in May and that’s topped off by the fact the team’s achievement is being recognised,” he said. “I think Ann Budge was very impressed with the response the supporters gave to the team that night. They’re held in such high esteem for being the first team to win the Scottish Cup in 42 years and this is great recognition for them. They fully deserve it and it’s an honour that I’m sure the whole team and backroom staff are delighted about.”

Jefferies paid tribute to former midfielder Stefano Salvatori, who will be represented at Saturday’s event by his wife Gillian after losing his battle with cancer a year ago, aged just 49. “It’s really sad that one of that team, or anyone of that age, can be struck down with such an illness,” said Jefferies. “His partner came all that way just to represent him at the reunion, which was fantastic, and she was given a great reception. He’ll never be forgotten and this is just another way of ensuring he won’t be forgotten because, like all the others, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame.”