Falkirk bring in the former Dundee United defender for season 2025/26

Hearts defender Lewis Neilson has joined Falkirk on loan for season 2025/26. After leading the club to successive promotions to reach the Scottish Premiership, manager John McGlynn expressed his delight at securing Neilson’s services.

The 22-year-old did not feature in any of Hearts’ two pre-season friendlies in Spain last week and has now left Riccarton for his second spell at Falkirk. He previously played there aged 17 on loan from Dundee United. His contract at Tynecastle Park is due to expire in summer 2026 so Neilson is preparing for a critical campaign in his career.

“I’m delighted to get Lewis in, he’s a player we’ve had our eye on for some time and he fits a lot of the credentials that we’re looking for,” McGlynn told the Falkirk website. “He’s gained a lot of experience for a player so young at 22 years of age, coming through at Dundee United and then moving on to Hearts, and loan deals with Falkirk, Partick Thistle, and St Johnstone last season, he’s played a lot of games, particularly in the Premiership.

“He’s got a lot of football in front of him, he’s someone that I feel can make us better, and it’s a good opportunity for him to continue his development. It’s great to have Lewis on board and I look forward to working with him this season.”

Competition in central defence at Hearts is stronger this season than it has been for years. Head coach Derek McInnes signed Stuart Findlay on loan from Oxford United to add to Michael Steinwender, Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent, Jamie McCart, Stephen Kingsley and Harry Milne. That leaves Neilson surplus to requirements.

Hearts issued a statement confirming the player’s move. It read: “Lewis Neilson has joined Falkirk on loan. The defender will spend the 2025/26 campaign at the Falkirk Stadium, subject to Scottish FA approval.

“22-year-old Lewis spent the first half of last season on loan at St Johnstone before returning to the Jambos in January. He would go on to feature seven times in maroon, taking his total Hearts appearances to 23 since moving from Dundee United in June 2022. Everyone at the club wishes Lewis all the best at Falkirk.”

