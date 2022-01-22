John Souttar out of Hearts' Scottish Cup tie at Auchinleck Talbot as Rangers open talks

John Souttar at Riccarton.

The defender will not take part with the official reason given that an injury issue has arisen in recent days.

Rangers have opened talks with Hearts about the Scotland defender’s transfer after signing him on a pre-contract last week.

Souttar has had injury problems in recent years at Hearts and is not being used in the fourth-round tie in east Ayrshire.

He played against St Johnstone in midweek but his absence at Beechwood Park means he will not be cup-tied should a quick move to Ibrox materialise.

Rangers are expected to make a formal transfer offer for Souttar before the January window closes, although Hearts are determined not to sell him on the cheap.

It remains to be seen if he will play for the Edinburgh club again as the situation around his future intensifies.

Nathaniel Atkinson makes his debut against Auchinleck after arriving from the Australian club Melbourne City. He is expected to play right wing-back.

Liam Boyce is also in the visitors’ starting line-up after recovering from a calf problem. The Northern Irishman is Hearts’ top goalscorer this season and will play an important role.

Auchinleck are seeking to cause a major cup upset against Premiership opponents. The West of Scotland Premier Division side play in the sixth tier of Scottish football but knocked out Championship club Hamilton in the previous round.