Jordan Roberts leaves Hearts for Motherwell in permanent move

Jordan Roberts has joined Motherwell permanently from Hearts.

After two loan spells with the North Lanarkshire club, the English winger has signed a contract until the summer and severs all ties to Tynecastle.

Roberts was on loan at Motherwell between February and May 2021, and then agreed a second loan spell there earlier this season.

The move was made permanent earlier today with Roberts’ Hearts contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

“We’re delighted to bring Jordan back permanently,” Motherwell manager Graham Alexander told the club’s website. “We know what qualities he brings to the side and, having only spent a few weeks away, returns to the group ready to pick up again immediately.”

The 28-year-old joined Hearts back in summer 2020 but did not manage to secure a regular first-team place in manager Robbie Neilson’s team.

After a few months of action in the Championship, he agreed his first loan move to Motherwell.