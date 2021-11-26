Josh Ginnelly calls on Hearts to replicate 'brilliant' Dundee United performance

Josh Ginnelly in action during Hearts' 5-2 thumping of Dundee United at Tynecastle a fortnight ago. Picture: SNS

The last time Robbie Neilson’s men hosted an opponent in Gorgie they blew the doors off Dundee United, shredding one of the meanest defences in the top flight for five goals and a display that had the home support exhilarated.

They then crashed back down to earth with a thud the following week with a dismal display and result in Lanarkshire, going down 2-0 to Motherwell.

Ginnelly and his team-mates have since picked themselves up off the canvas and are ready to prove a point when Jim Goodwin’s men come to town.

"The game against Dundee United was brilliant,” said Ginnelly. “We put our game on to them and it worked for probably the whole 90 minutes. It was enjoyable but now we've got to hopefully perform like that on Saturday.

Hearts have already beaten St Mirren already this season, winning 2-1 in Paisley back in August, and Ginnelly believes there will be an added advantage to repeat the feat this time around.

He said: "The supporters are a big factor for us. Every game's different, we can't just go all out (attack) straight away because we might concede but being at home and having the crowd there, that helps.

"It can hopefully intimidate the other team because they've not got as many fans as us. It's a big factor but we're the ones on the pitch who have got to go and perform."

