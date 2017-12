Hearts bowed out of the SFA Youth Cup at the fourth-round stage after a 3-1 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Aidan Keena headed the Jambos into the lead a minute before half-time but an Innes Cameron double and Alex Samizadeh strike in the second half took Killie through.

Hearts: Mason, C Hamilton, B Gajda Baur, Brandon, Sandison, Petkov, Paton, Irving, Morrison, Keena. Subs: W Gajda, C Smith, Reid, Ritchie, Makova.