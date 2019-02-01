Kilmarnock 1, Hearts 2: Clare and Naismith goals earn Hearts fine win

Hearts warmed the cockles of 781 travelling fans with a welcome double over Kilmarnock on a freezing night at Rugby Park.

Sean Clare’s first league goal in maroon preceded Steven Naismith’s strike against his former club, which earned the Edinburgh club their second win in two visits to Ayrshire this season.

Steven Naismith takes the plaudits after putting Hearts two goals up. Picture: SNS Group

This was a mammoth result for Craig Levein and his players - their fifth victory in six matches - who ensured the journey west through snow blizzards was worth the effort for their supporters.

All three goals came inside six frantic minutes at the end of the first half. Jordan Jones’ penalty reduced the deficit after two well-constructed goals by Clare and Naismith. The result propels Hearts to within a point of fourth-placed Aberdeen.

Levein watched his side defend for their lives and win every free-kick possible with a determined second-half display. They refused to relinquish their lead and, although never looked like increasing it, Kilmarnock did not have the craft to break their guests down.

A tractor hurriedly cleared pre-match snow from the Rugby Park pitch after blizzards engulfed Ayrshire in the early evening. BT Sport cameras were in place and there was no doubt this match was definitely going ahead on Kilmarnock’s artificial surface.

Manager Steve Clarke was without the suspended Kris Boyd and handed Mikael Ndjoli a start up front. New signings Alex Bruce and Liam Miller were left on the substitutes’ bench. Eamonn Brophy had a hamstring injury while another new arrival, Conor McAleny, was ill. Youssouf Mulumbu was not involved at all having just returned to Kilmarnock on loan from Celtic.

Hearts made an enforced change with Marcus Godinho nursing a foot problem. Conor Shaughnessy took his place, with Olly Lee replaced by Callumn Morrison. New striker David Vanecek was not part of the visitors’ 18-man squad after rolling his ankle in training.

Hearts had the ball in the net on 12 minutes after an impressive flowing move involving Clare, Naismith and Michael Smith. It concluded with an offside flag against Naismith, meaning Smith’s composed low finish counted for nothing. The Kilmarnock goalkeeper Dan Bachmann then held an attempt by Arnaud Djoum from outside the penalty area.

Alan Power had his team’s first serious effort on goal in the 19th minute, which the Hearts keeper Colin Doyle clutched against his chest. The Irishman was down on the turf moments later collecting Chris Burke’s angled shot and stopped another attempt from the same player soon after.

Chances at both ends confirmed an open encounter, even if both teams were guilty of conceding possession cheaply at times. There was no lack of energy on the pitch, which was just as well given the plummeting air temperatures. Running around was the most effective way to keep warm, after all.

Burke’s driving run at Christophe Berra on 34 minutes ended with a low cross towards Ndjoli. However, the Englishman’s first-time finish was off target at the near post. Play swung back towards the opposite end and Clare produced a terrific finish to begin a busy period of goalscoring six minutes before the interval.

The Hearts midfielder took Djoum’s pass on the run and entered the penalty box before firing a low drive across Bachmann and into the net via the far post. No sooner had he finished celebrating than he was involved in helping his team double their advantage.

He reversed a free-kick into Jake Mulraney’s path and the Irishman sprinted off towards the byline. His low, accurate cross was slammed into the net by Naismith from six yards. At 2-0 ahead, Hearts were ecstatic given Kilmarnock’s run of just two defeats in 19 games entering this affair.

The hosts reduced the deficit from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. Berra fouled Alan Power after committing himself to a challenge on the midfielder, and referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot immediately. Jones calmly planted the ball beyond Doyle to drag Clarke’s side back into the game.

Power’s 25-yard free-kick went tantalisingly close early in the second half as Kilmarnock pressed forward trying to restore parity. The dilemma for Hearts was whether to prioritise protecting their lead or go chasing a third goal to effectively end the match as a contest.

Play was frequently broken up by fouls, which suited the visitors whilst enraging the home support. They were willing those in blue and white forward in the hope an equaliser would materialise. Hearts were containing well and stifling any threat with sheer defiance. Any foul won offered the chance to run down the clock and they took full advantage

Kilmarnock substituted arguably their best player in Burke 11 minutes from the end as new signing Millar made his debut. The replacement’s first act was heading a cross into the stand, which didn’t improve the mood of many observers inside Rugby Park.

A rare foray forward by Hearts moments later saw substitute Demetri Mitchell try an overhead kick which was too high. After five minutes of stoppage-time, the final whistle confirmed a massive victory for the Capital side.

Kilmarnock (4-3-3): Bachmann; O’Donnell, S Boyd, Findlay, Taylor (Miller 79); Tshibola (Broadfoot 89), Dicker, Power; Burke (McKenzie 79), Ndjoli, Jones. Unused subs: MacDonald, Bruce, Waters, Frizzell.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Doyle; Souttar, Shaughnessy, Berra; Smith (Dikamona 86), Djoum, Bozanic, Mulraney (Mitchell 68); Morrison (Lee 46), Clare; Naismith. Unused subs: Zlamal, MacLean, Cochrane, Keena.

Referee: Steven McLean.

Attendance: 5,552.