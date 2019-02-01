Kilmarnock v Hearts preview: Levein to keep winning side? | Kris Boyd suspended | will Mulumbu play?

Hearts will be looking to win outside of Edinburgh for the first time since mid-October when they travel to Kilmarnock for BT Sport’s Friday night football clash.

Hearts midfielder Callumn Morrison competes with Killie's Greg Taylor during the visitors' 1-0 win at Tynecastle earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

Craig Levein’s men were victorious in their last outing as they defeated St Johnstone 2-0 at Tynecastle with second half goals coming from Marcus Godinho and Callumn Morrison.

The result, which came off the back of the disappointing 2-1 home loss to Dundee, moved Hearts to within six points of tonight’s hosts in third place.

There is no fresh squad news for the away side. Levein decided against any deadline day moves, while the first-team stars recovering from long-term injury will not return in time for this one.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be the same starting XI. Levein has shown previously that he’s happy to change things around to counteract the strengths of the opposition. A 3-4-3 with Morrison at right wing-back, as it was in the last fixture, may not match up well with the threat of Jordan Jones on Kilmarnock’s left wing, for example.

Injuries / suspensions / unavailable

Kilmarnock - Kris Boyd is suspended while right-back Ross Millen has a foot injury. New signings Alex Bruce and Conor McAleny go straight into the squad and 19-year-old Canada forward Liam Millar could follow subject to international clearance after moving from Liverpool on loan. Youssouf Mulumbu, who rejoined from Celtic on deadline day, is available but may be short on match fitness having not featured for the Hoops since early November.

Hearts - Uche Ikpeazu (foot), Craig Wighton (ankle) and Peter Haring (hernia) remain on the sidelines although they are all getting closer to comebacks.

Magic number

5 - The number of points Hearts have dropped in the league this season (out of a possible 42) when Steven Naismith has started.

Key battle

Whether he’s leading the line or playing deeper, Naismith will look to exploit the space in between Kilmarnock’s midfield and defence and influence the game from there. Among the several players looking to stop him from doing so will be Gary Dicker. The Irishman successfully shut down Ryan Kent in the victory over Rangers last midweek and he’ll be looking to do the same to Hearts’ talisman.

Key stats

Hearts have only won once of their last five fixtures against Kilmarnock, though they have emerged victorious on two of their last three visits to Rugby Park.

Referee

Alan Muir has not refereed a game featuring either Hearts or Kilmarnock this season. Incredibly, you have to go back to March 2017 and Ian Cathro’s tenure for the last time he was in charge of a fixture involving the Tynecastle side. On that occasion opponents Ross County won the match 1-0.

Possible teams

Kilmarnock (4-1-4-1): Bachmann; O’Donnell, S Boyd, Findlay, Taylor; Dicker; Burke, Power, Tshibola, Jones; Brophy. Subs from: MacDonald. Broadfoot, Bruce, Ndjoli, McKenzie, Millar, McAleny, Byrne, Waters.

Hearts: (3-4-2-1): Doyle; Souttar, Dikamona, Berra; Smith, Djoum, Bozanic, Garuccio; Lee, Clare; Naismith. Subs from: Zlamal, Godinho, Brandon, Mitchell, Shaughnessy, Mulraney, Cochrane, Morrison, MacLean, Vanecek, Keena.