Kris Boyd gives his verdict on whether Hearts deserved penalty against Rangers

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst both speaking with the fourth official during the match at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

Against Celtic last Thursday, the Tynecastle side were incensed that Kyogo Furuhashi was able to score despite appearing to be offside.

On Sunday they were defeated 2-0 by Rangers with the visitors scoring twice in quick succession in the opening stages. Hearts had a number of chances to get back into the game and could’ve been awarded a second-half penalty when Connor Goldson appeared to handle Gary Mackay-Steven’s cut-back.

Boyd, covering the game for Sky Sports, insists the home side should have been awarded the spot-kick by referee Nick Walsh as he once again called for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees into Scottish football.

"His hand is out. It’s a penalty kick,” Boyd told host Eilidh Barbour.

“It’s like what I said about the offside against Celtic last week. That was the wrong decision and so was this.

“Robbie Neilson will be aggrieved with the officials but these mistakes will continue to happen until we get VAR.”

