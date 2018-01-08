Krystian Nowak set to leave Hearts within weeks

Krystian Nowak is expected to leave Hearts in the coming weeks amid interest from teams in Scotland, Poland and Greece.

Representatives of the 23-year-old defender are actively trying to find him a new club and Hearts are willing to let him go. His contract expires in the summer and he is keen to move to secure regular first-team football.

Nowak has played only six times this season, partly due to injury, and the Edinburgh club will not be difficult to deal with regarding a transfer.

Scottish, Polish and Greek sides have shown interest and the player was meeting his agent in Poland over the weekend to discuss his options. A switch back to his homeland could potentially take place next month as the Polish transfer window does not close until the end of February.

Nowak arrived at Tynecastle in August 2016 on a two-year contract but did not make his debut until December that year. He struggled to hold down a regular first-team place despite being able to play in central defence and midfield.

Hearts are in the process of trying to strengthen several areas of their team this month, although they must also free up squad space and wages at the same time.

With Christophe Berra, John Souttar, Aaron Hughes, Michael Smith and Daniel Baur all able to play centre-back, Nowak’s opportunities would be limited between now and the end of the campaign.