Kyle Lafferty out of Hearts-Hibs cup tie as SFA reject red card appeal

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is out of the Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby after the Scottish Football Association rejected his red card appeal.



The Northern Irishman attended a hearing at Hampden Park this morning to plead his case in person but his dismissal against Aberdeen last month was upheld.

That means he is suspended for the cup tie with Hibs at Tynecastle Park on January 21. He is also banned for Hearts' next league game against Hamilton Academical three days later.

Referee John Beaton red carded Lafferty for serious foul play in the 88th minute of Hearts' 0-0 draw with Aberdeen. The striker tackled Graeme Shinnie late but felt he was unfairly sent off, and manager Craig Levein agreed.

However, the SFA have backed Beaton's decision and Lafferty must now serve a two-game ban.