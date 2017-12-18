Kyle Lafferty picks up Hearts ban after Celtic yellow card

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has incurred a one-match ban after being booked in Sunday’s win against Celtic.

However, the club’s top scorer will not serve his suspension until after the New Year, meaning he is available for upcoming matches against St Johnstone Hibs and Aberdeen.

Lafferty’s ban takes effect on December 31 and applies to league games only. Therefore, he will sit out Hearts’ first Premiership match after the winter break at Hamilton on Wednesday, January 24.

He was cautioned in the 44th minute of Sunday’s game, which Hearts won 4-0, after a foul on the Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.